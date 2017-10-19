CEO Duane LeGate started Commissions, Inc., the fastest growing real estate tech company, in 2011. Five years and five months later, he sold it for around 240 million dollars. Now with three sold companies under his belt, this serial entrepreneur is sharing a little bit about what it takes to cultivate a tech company and culture others want to buy. Watch LeGate discuss his story with Brad Inman and the ICSF 2017 audience....
How to sell your tech company
You must create a company culture others want to be part of
