My top 10 Inman Connect moments

Those who attend Inman Connect know there's no shortage of unique networking opportunities, brilliant mentors and poignant presentations. Every attendee leaves with a booklet full of notes and a mind full of fresh ideas, ready to uplift their own teams and elevate their business back home. So after an eventful and insightful Connect, what might an agents key takeaways be? As Danielle Riley of Better Homes and Gardens and Inman Director of Event Content Billy Ekofo attempted to answer that very question, they came to the realization that, while takeaways are important, it was certain moments that stole the show for them. The vulnerability of those in power, the creativity of those in this industry, the realization that you are strong, powerful and significant -- all these discussion points (and more) made for an unforgettable Connect, and they were part of Ekofo's and Riley's top 10 ICSF moments. Watch to hear the rest!...