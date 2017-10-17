Former actor and current luxury real estate specialist Kofi Nartey didn't become successful in real estate until he started focusing on the tools and information he already possessed. By keeping a laser focus on a few essential and valuable resources, he was able to own that information and become an expert rather that just gaining the superficial benefits of a wide variety of tools. Watch Nartey on the Inman Connect stage to hear four tips for meeting large goals by focusing on small steps....
Why the grass is greener where you stand
Focusing on what you already have will help you meet your goals
Comments