Kofi Nartey

Why the grass is greener where you stand

Focusing on what you already have will help you meet your goals
by
Today 8:00 P.M.

Former actor and current luxury real estate specialist Kofi Nartey didn't become successful in real estate until he started focusing on the tools and information he already possessed. By keeping a laser focus on a few essential and valuable resources, he was able to own that information and become an expert rather that just gaining the superficial benefits of a wide variety of tools. Watch Nartey on the Inman Connect stage to hear four tips for meeting large goals by focusing on small steps....