Voiceter Pro debuts new Alexa home valuation skill

Have suggestions for products that you'd like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe. Voiceter Pro CEO Miguel Berger announced this week that his Amazon Echo-powered real estate software has learned a new way to help potential homesellers: owners of the talkative smart appliance can now inquire about the current value of their home. "Alexa, what's my house worth?" will begin a brief back-and-forth in which the homeowner provides an address to receive a general AVM (automated valuation model) home value estimate. Alexa will then ask if the homeowner would like to be contacted by an agent and, if affirmative, subsequently requests a phone number. The software then sends the homeowner's information to a nearby Voiceter Pro partner agent. Even though the AVM is provided by a third-party organization, Alexa shares that it was the work of the agent. Naturally, the quality of the AVM comes into question. Should it be too far above or below, th...