6 ways to find your footing in traumatic times

Hurricanes, floods, fires, the mass shooting in Las Vegas, rape and sexual abuse scandals in Hollywood, fears about a nuclear attack from North Korea -- the horrific news keeps piling up with no apparent relief in sight. What steps can you take to find your footing in these turbulent times and to lend a hand to those who have been so severely impacted by these dreadful events? On the morning of Sept. 11, 2001. Windermere Real Estate is kicking off its annual three-day symposium for its agents with many of the industry’s most notable names in attendance. As the opening session convened at 9 a.m., 1,000 agents sat riveted as the tragedy unfolded live on the big screens before them. With tears streaming down her face, the moderator stepped to the podium. Instead of canceling the event, she said in a soft voice—"Let's not let these assholes ruin our week." She then raised her voice and shouted --“Let's not let these assholes ruin our week!" The room stood and cheered. ...