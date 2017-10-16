With a big open house coming up, Sally Agent put an eye-catching ad in the paper, readied her open house signs and flags and hoped that people would see her static advertising and show up. Because she relied on old-school marketing methods, traffic was light to her open house, and the home sat on the market for 20 days longer than it should have. Imagine if she could have flashed her open house information to potential buyers' smart phones right in their back pockets or purses. Oh wait, she can! Are you still relying on the same 3P plan for marketing your open houses? You know the drill: put an ad in the paper, put up your signs and pray that someone shows up? Today, marketing and converting open house leads is easier than ever, and it costs next to nothing. According to the 2016 NAR Profile of Buyers and Sellers, more sellers first learned of their agent from an open house (5 percent) or a for sale/open house sign (6 percent) combined than a real estate website or app (10 pe...