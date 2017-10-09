How to make money off these 6 housing trends from Zillow

Zillow’s Consumer Housing Trends Report for 2017 reveals some surprising first-time buyer trends, the impact of rent increases on home sales, how sellers are finding their agents and data supporting face-to-face marketing. With October being the ideal month to write your 2018 business plan, now is the time to look ahead, analyze trends and find opportunities. Below you’ll find six insights from Zillow’s report that you can use to get ready for next year. It’s time to revisit working with first-time buyers According to Zillow, 42 percent of all homebuyers are first-timers. Most of these potential buyers are renting, and half of them said they would consider purchasing. Moreover, 79 percent experienced a rent increase and 57 percent said that rent increase impacted their decision to move. Zillow 2017 Consumer Housing Trends Report Because 28 percent of renters are currently leasing a single-family home, they are excellent candidates to become first-time buyers. You...