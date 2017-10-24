Are your real estate marketing ideas having less impact than expected? Not to worry, bestselling author and marketing expert Seth Price is here to help you understand what works and what doesn’t in the world of modern marketing. Seth Price On a recent podcast with Pat Hiban, Price shared today’s top five real estate marketing ideas. Read on and discover the marketing ideas used by the world’s most successful real estate agents. For suggestions on implementing these ideas to boost your real estate business, listen to the complete podcast below. https://traffic.libsyn.com/hibandigital/Seth_Price2.mp3 The top 5 real estate marketing ideas Some marketing methods simply aren’t effective. If you don’t want to waste time and money experimenting with marketing campaigns that may not work, following proven marketing practices is the only way to go. Here are five marketing ideas that have been proven to effectively build real estate agents’ brands and businesse...
- Not all marketing methods were created equal. For best results with your marketing campaigns, utilize methods that have been proven effective.
