Auction launched to benefit Hurricane Harvey victims

Luxury real estate auction house Concierge Auctions has set up a hurricane relief auction to aid those still recovering from the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey. People are able to place bids now through October 27, and 100 percent of the proceeds will benefit families through Giveback Homes’ hurricane relief efforts.

“As a company with strong Texas ties and an office in Austin, we wanted to make sure that we did everything we can to help,” said President of Concierge Auctions Laura Brady. “When the storm hit, members of our team volunteered with immediate needs and donations. However, there are still many people in deep and profound need and this auction will raise money to help those who are struggling.”

From VIP experiences and luxury vacation stays to football tickets and consulting services, this auction offers a diverse mix of spoils for the winners.

“We are so grateful to everyone who has donated their time, their property and their services,” she added. “Many of these experiences would not be available otherwise.”

Auction proceeds will go to Giveback Homes, which has already raised more than $20,000 for hurricane victims. Giveback Homes has helped many people get back on their feet by providing essentials such as clothing, household items, bedding and more.

BuildFax, which provides property history and condition data used by insurance and financial institutions, found that the recovery period for Hurricane Harvey will include approximately three months of cleanup followed by 20 months of recovery and remodeling. Total damage is estimated to cost $180 billion.

“There’s so much happening in the world right now, and we all want to help,” said Giveback Homes co-founder Caroline Pinal. “This auction is a way to shine a little light into someone else’s life and make a simple and profound difference.”

To check out more auction items, including two tickets to Inman Connect New York and lunch with Million Dollar Listing Miami broker Samantha DeBianchi, click here.

