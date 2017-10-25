Home sales up 18.9 percent to 667,000

Good news for the housing market: sales of single-family homes rose by 18.9 percent in September, to 667,000 new houses sold, according to new stats released today from the U.S. Census Bureau and HUD (U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development).

This number is 18.9 percent higher than the revised rate of 561,000 in August and 17.0 percent above the 570,000 estimate from September 2016.

In September, the median sales price of new houses sold was $319,700, while the average sales price was $385,200. At the end of the month, the seasonally-adjusted estimate of new houses for sale was 279,000, representative of a 5.0-months supply at the current sales rate.

