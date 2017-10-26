Imagine unlocking the front door of a listing with a single tap. As you enter, music begins to play and the lights turn on. On the wall is a touch-screen display: If you trade in your old home for this one, you learn, you will only have pay $10,000. Opendoor, an “iBuyer” that uses technology to quickly buy and resell homes, is building this sort of home tour, said Opendoor developer Zain Memon on stage at Hacker Connect. The showing experience centers on a device called “Raspberry Pi.” Installed in every Opendoor listing, Raspberry Pi communicates with the company’s servers and sensors placed about every home....
Inside Opendoor’s self-guided home tour tech, Raspberry Pi
Host of sensors eliminates need for security cameras
