CEO Mark A. McLaughlin has grown Pacific Union International, Inc. from 17 offices to 41 offices and 2 billion to 14 billion in revenue in the eight years that he's owned the company. Matt Beall, CEO of Hawaii Life, is another successful principal broker; with 228 brokers and agents and 13 offices spread across four islands, Beall is enjoying success as an independent and doesn't plan to join a franchise any time soon. Watch McLaughlin and Beall discuss the reality of their status as indie brokerages, their reasons for not "selling out" and advice for those who think joining a franchise is the way to go....
Why these indie brokers don’t plan to ‘sell out’
Always take the franchise meeting ... just don't sign the agreement
