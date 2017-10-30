How to rock social media with less effort

Whether you’re browsing Instagram, Facebook or Snapchat, you can find everyone from real estate agents to mortgage companies taking advantage of these platforms to increase brand awareness, lead generation, sales and much more. But what are the best practices for using these platforms for marketing and networking -- and when does social outreach go too far? To keep up with players like Nextdoor and Punchbowl, Facebook recently debuted an ad product with capabilities specifically for residential brokerages. The Dynamic Ads for Real Estate allows real estate agents to target Facebook and Instagram users who have recently searched properties on a brokerage’s website. “Facebook is where the consumer’s eyes are all day long - traffic lights, during commercial breaks, even during work. Advertising on Facebook is the best bang for the buck right now for real estate agents,” said top producing Keller Williams Integrity agent Taylor Wilson. Wilson offers other real e...