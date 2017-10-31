All of our Halloween 2017 coverage

AgentLifestyle

Trick or treat: give me something good to read
by Staff Writer
Today 12:07 P.M.

Doorbells start ringing in just a few hours and you’re still looking for a costume because you’re probably hacking your way to domination and just sold a haunted house. But don’t worry … we have some ideas that are already sitting in your closet!

(Hey, at least you don’t live in one of these neighborhoods. And if you do, grab some extra candy on your way home … you’re going to need it!)

Trick or treat: 7 scary good Halloween marketing hacks 

The 20 best trick-or-treating cities in America

58% of people would live with a ghost

7 easy ways to stay in touch with your clients this Halloween

10 reasons most real estate agents fail
Imagine if a deadly disease hit earth causing a mortality rate even remotely near the failure rate of real estate agents -- people would live in complete, utter panic. The failure rate in real estate is high — extremely high. Many people who were in your real estate class are unlikely to be in the business five years from now ... READ MORE

Selling a haunted house? Have no fear

11 real estate inspired Halloween costumes

Sassy ghost steals the show in BuzzBuzzHome’s new Halloween ad

How real estate agents are using Halloween to market historical homes

