Any holiday is a great excuse to engage with clients. With Halloween right around the corner, here are seven clever real estate agent “tricks” that’ll “treat” your clients to something fun!

1. Pumpkin patch map

Door-knock or send a Halloween mailer to your farm with a map of local pumpkin patches in the neighborhood.

Make sure to put your face and contact information on the map side because most clients will post the flyer on their refrigerator until they’re ready to go grab one.

2. Branded halloween treats

Tie your business card around a lollipop or large candy bar, or create a bag of goodies, and stick a note with your information inside the bag.

It’s cute and clever, and it’ll leave a lasting impression on your clients as they inspect their kids’ treats.

3. ‘Haunted’ open house

Host an open house with a theme, and keep the home open a bit later than usual to give trick-or-treaters a chance to stop in for a tour.

If you have a chance, invite the neighbors beforehand, and invite them to dress up and bring their children.

4. Halloween-themed office party

Halloween is a great opportunity to invite neighboring businesses or clients into your office. Let guests know you’ll be serving drinks and light hors d’oeuvres, and offer a prize for the best costume!

5. Pumpkin pie eating contest

Have your team or office devour as many pies as possible. Record it all, and post in on social media so clients can see your team’s fun company culture.

6. Online costume contest

Head to social media, and invite your friends, followers and past clients to submit a picture of themselves in their costumes. Best costume gets a shoutout and a prize mailed to them.

7. Pumpkin carving contest

Invite your clients to bring in their best carved pumpkins to be displayed in the office. Take pictures of each pumpkin, and have your social media following vote for the best entry.

These are just a few ideas. What are are you doing to engage your sphere this Halloween? Please share in the comments section below.

Sharron St. John is a real estate agent with the no. 1 KW team in the world, the Lucido Agency of Keller Williams Integrity. Sharron covers real estate, investments, and wealth building for Millennials. Connect with her on LinkedIn or Twitter.