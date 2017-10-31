Some MLSs are for-profit while others are non-profit. Some are owned by one shareholder while others are owned by multiple associations. Some owners are involved with decision-making while others are bit more hands off. Watch Council of Multiple Listing Servies CEO Denee Evans on the Inman Connect stage with a panel including UtahRealEstate.com CEO Brad Bjelke, MLS Technology CEO Mike Cotrill and IRES MLS CEO Lauren Hansen, discuss the differences between MLS ownership and governance. ...
MLS ownership and governance: What’s the secret sauce?
Do owners always govern?
Comments