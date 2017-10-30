"I hate to lose more than I love to win." That's the motto broker-owner Jerry Holden lives by, and the success of his Ohio-based independent brokerage The Holden Agency is a testament to that: it has not lost any of its market share to big-name brokerage Keller Williams. Holden has three rules that he says keep his brokerage at the top: No assholes Have fun Treat every customer with white-glove service Of course, there's a little more to it than that. Watch Holden talk about how a healthy culture, team work, continuous learning and investing in your community can help your indie brokerage trump the competition and keep a tight grip on the local market....
How to compete with Keller Williams before it grabs more share in your market
Jerry Holden shares a few simple 'rules' on the Inman Connect stage
