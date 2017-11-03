Relola’s new local expertise app will be free for Realtors

Have suggestions for products that you’d like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe.

Relola, a company that provides property review and hyper-local content platforms for real estate professionals, announced at the annual National Association of Realtors (NAR) Conference & Expo on Friday the launch of a new app for agents to create and publish localized content on a dynamic, nationally accessible map.

The product is intended to share via dropped pins “contextualized insight” on listings and everything immediately local, from serving up the least busy Starbucks with free parking to the highest-rated taco truck’s location.

Information published to the map will then enhance the many social and community-centric amenities that drive real estate purchases.

Agent pins help promote the Realtor. The more active a user, the more prevalent his or her local preferences become in a specific community or ZIP code. The app doesn’t use any sort of algorithm or fee program to rank agents — it’s openly merit-based.

Pins can be customized with text descriptions, ratings and images and also shared on social channels.

Relola and NAR are partnering to provide every member a free account on the app starting in 2018, and the map will be accessible on the organization’s website. Relola was a participant in this year’s REach Technology Accelerator program.

NAR President Bob Goldberg said in a statement that he sees Relola as a great tool for members, but “also as a means to showcase the activity of NAR executives and staff as we visit local boards and associations and interact with our members.”

