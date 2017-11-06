There are several types of real estate agents in this business, and if you’re in a populated market like I am, you know that your competition is fierce. The question you should ask is: what defines successful agents and determines who has millions of dollars in listings a year versus those who struggle to get by? Some real estate agents treat this job as a hobby. They make a few calls a week, pass out their business cards at parties and generally only keep up with their continuing education enough to stay active. They hope that they’ll get a referral here and there and that all of their friends and family members will use them for their real estate transactions. Most of them have other jobs or live on an entire different income. To be a full-time real estate agent, you need to be 100 percent committed to this business. Having a customer relationship management (CRM) to work for you is the first step to show that you’re serious about being a producer, and it will allow...