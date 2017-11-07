How to create an engaging neighborhood Facebook page
Video, market updates and local content enrich your efforts
About 1.37 billion active users visit Facebook daily. One of the best ways to be a real estate influencer in your area is to create a community or neighborhood Facebook page.
Let’s talk about content that fosters engagement. Watch the video above for ideas on creating community page content.
Rick Guerrero is the Director of Branch Sales and Strategic Partnerships at US Mortgage Corp. You can follow him on Facebook or connect with him on LinkedIn.
Back to top
Comments