Fall is the season for turning canceled listings to gold

Bob Clarkson of Century 21 shares some of his best tips to prospect canceled listings. Clarkson has only been in the business for two years and so far has closed 57 transactions.

There’s a lot more expireds and canceleds this time of year, take advantage of the bounty with these tips. Watch the full video for some of his strategies for overcoming objections.

