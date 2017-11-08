Upon receiving the "Rookie of the Year" award at the Real Estate Board of New York's (REBNY) 29th annual Charity Gala, Halstead Property agent Matt Martin received some wise words. After the announcement, Corcoran Group president Pam Liebman came up to him and, to paraphrase, said that Martin (pictured on the left above next to colleagues) would be getting a ton of calls the next day, but her firm wouldn't be one of them because she could see he was happy. She advised him stay where he is. Martin is in steadfast agreement with Liebman; he has been recruited but doesn't plan to jump ship, he told Inman. The agent interviewed at a few brokerages before launching his real estate career in January this year. His first and best interview was with Halstead president Richard Grossman. Sitting in the reception hall at Halstead, Martin was also struck by the number of agents coming in the door who looked up from their phones, smiled and greeted him. So...this happened last night...