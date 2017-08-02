Some big brokerages body slam Zillow in NYC

Some big New York City brokerages have made good on their threat to stop sending listings to StreetEasy and Zillow Group websites if Zillow Group did not agree to certain licensing terms. This means a segment of Big Apple for-sale sale inventory won't appear on StreetEasy and other Zillow Group sites and marks a full-scale rebellion by a bevy of well-known NYC real estate brands against the real estate giant. StreetEasy's Susan Daimler StreetEasy's General Manager Susan Daimler minimized the insurrection, saying in a statement that only a "select few brokerages representing a single-digit share of inventory have chosen to stop sending a feed to StreetEasy, and in turn all Zillow Group brands." "To further clarify, listings from brokerages who have stopped their feed still appear across our sites but the absence of a feed means we will no longer be receiving updates on these listings," Daimler said, adding that it's free to market listings on StreetEasy. Brokerages that ...
