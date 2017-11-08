Over 40 years after co-founding independent Northern Colorado brokerage The Group Inc. with 11 other real estate professionals, Larry Kendall is moving on and handing over the reins to new leadership. He has named two senior appointments to take over the company known for its high agent productivity. Current vice president and COO Brandon Wells will assume the role of president effective January 1, and Doug Miller, a Group Inc. veteran, has replaced Kendall as chairman. Wells, who is in his 30s, has sold real estate, managed a real estate office, and started with The Group Inc. in December 2014 as CTO. He came from Coldwell Banker Legacy in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Brandon Wells (left) and Larry Kendall “The first time I met I was impressed by his combination of smarts and humility,” Kendall said. "I’ve never met someone with Brandon’s skill set in technology who also connects so well with our people at a human level.” Coming from a strong tech background, We...