How to write a successful real estate agent resume

Having a good resume is critical in any field, but with the over saturation of new real estate agents, it’s even more important in real estate to have a resume that wows potential employers.

Below, we’ll go through exactly how you can create a successful real estate agent resume, which will help you maximize your opportunities and secure the job of your dreams.

The important bits and pieces

Right at the top of your resume, you’re going to want to include your personal information, so it makes it easy for your employer to identify your resume and get in contact.

This can be in the header of your resume, and you’ll need to include things like your name, phone number, email address, physical address, phone number and possibly even links to your Facebook and LinkedIn accounts.

Starting strong

To catch your future employer’s eye, you want to make sure that your resume starts off in the strongest way possible. This means you’re going to need to create a headline full of impact.

Within this headline, you’ll be setting the tone for the rest of your resume as well as describing yourself and your unique selling point, all in a couple of words.

For example, you could use something along the lines of: “A captivating people-person with a long history of sales success.”

This is sure to catch your future employer’s eye. Also, be sure to choose a clear and readable font size for ease of reading.

The professional summary

After you’ve caught your employer’s attention with your resume headline, it’s time to introduce yourself properly. Remember, this is the first section of your resume, and therefore, your first impression so be sure to make it count.

In this section, be sure to describe your past experience in the real estate industry and highlight special attributes that you have. These include a self-motivated personality, a high drive to achieve targets and the ability to work well or on a team.

Highlight your special abilities

Real estate agents have a particular personal approach they take when selling property. They might play to the customer, use deeply researched facts or just be really friendly and win them over. Whatever your tactic is, be sure to highlight it in your resume.

“You’ll want to cater your selling tactics to suit the position and the culture of the company that you’re applying for. This can be done by reading their job description and by noting the tone of voice on their website,” said Katherine Adams, a resume editor for Assignment Help.

Use tools to guarantee perfection

As with any resume, if you’re handing in a document full of mistakes, poor grammar and bad spelling, your employer will put your resume in the trash.

Here are some tools and resources you can use to guarantee a perfect resume.

Experience over history

When you’re writing your work history, employers are much more interested in your experience and your sales history, rather than the actual establishments or companies that you’ve worked for.

Be sure that you don’t get carried away in talking about your past responsibilities for your last company; rather, highlight what you excelled in and what opportunities you had that make you a great real estate sales agent.

Mary Walton is a tutor at OXEssays, where she helps students improve writing skills. Also, she is blogger at Simple Grad, her educational blog. Mary is an editor at Big Assignments, web portal for Australian students. Follow her on Twitter, or connect with her on LinkedIn.