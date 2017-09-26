Show, don’t tell: 5 steps for making a video bio

Having a client contact you to do business because she already feels like she knows, likes and trusts you after seeing you online is the dream, right? One of the best ways to establish that rapport is to create video. Even though most buyers and sellers still find their real estate agents through referral, a growing percentage are looking for real estate agents online. So when you’re building your online presence, don’t just think about selling houses -- think about building your personal brand and selling your services too. Of course, an engaging bio is a key part of personal branding. A written bio can get your point across, but for online content, nothing is more engaging than video. Put your best face forward with these tips for creating a stellar video bio. Highlight your UVP According to the Zillow Group Report on Consumer Housing Trends, both buyers and sellers name responsiveness, trustworthiness and local market knowledge as their top three considerations in evalua...