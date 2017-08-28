To build anything, you have to start with the proper foundation. Social media is often where consumers find their real estate agent, and prospective clients look to the agent’s profile for more information about who he or she is. If you are looking to create a presence on social media — take note — you’ll want impeccable profiles, and I’ve put together a list to help you create a compelling social media profile on several platforms. As a rule of thumb, we recommend that real estate agents start with the big three: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Here is everything you need to know before setting up a profile on these platforms. Facebook Profile image It must be a square photo, with a minimum recommended size of 170-pixels-by-170-pixels. For agents, the profile picture should consist of a professional headshot taken from the shoulders up. Keep in mind that profile images on Facebook will render as 36-pixels-by-36-pixels on a mobile device, so don’t use that spa...