3 reasons to be thankful you’re in real estate this year

Every Thanksgiving, we tend to take time to stop and reflect on the things we’re thankful for in our lives. We sit around our turkey feasts and list our family, our loved ones, our health and other material things we feel blessed to have.

But how often do people say their jobs?

Have you ever expressed gratitude for being in the real estate business? If not, maybe this is your year. Here are a few reasons we can be thankful for being real estate agents this year.

Happiness is an accomplishment

As a real estate professional and a business owner, you know that how much money you make is not the sole measure of success.

You chose to work for yourself for several reasons.

In fact, one of the reasons you likely went into real estate was probably so you can work for yourself. You likely felt that being your own boss would be a better fit for you and your happiness (and even the happiness of your family).

So celebrate that accomplishment — happiness.

Autonomy

Beyond determining your own business hours, you get to determine the direction in which your real estate business will go.

You don’t need approval from corporate; no one is giving you orders; and no one is making you do your job a certain way.

You chart the course. You decide what your priorities are, and you decide who you’d like to work with and how to serve your clients.

Freedom to fund your ideal life

Unlike a traditional job, no one can tell you how much they are willing to pay you. When you provide a service, you’re not putting in countless hours for a set salary.

You control your profit. You work as little or as much as you like, therefore, you determine how much money you make to support your lifestyle. Your efforts, the actions you take and the implementations you make determine how much you get paid.

Moral of the story? You have several reasons to be thankful, as well as several reasons to be thankful that you’re a real estate professional.

This Thanksgiving, reflect on what being in real estate has done for you and your family.

I’d love to hear your shares in the comments below. It’s very likely that your shares may serve as a source of inspiration and encouragement to others.

Italina Kirknis is the real estate community’s online presence expert and speaker. You can connect with her on LinkedIn or friend her on Facebook.