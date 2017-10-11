Looking for fresh meat? 5 ways to use LinkedIn to recruit

As real estate agents begin their careers, they search for the brokerage or team that fits their needs, sometimes scouring the internet for months before initiating any meetings.

When changing brokerages, agents often follow a similar process.

And you can bet that one of the first steps they’ll take before reaching out to any potential employers is updating their LinkedIn. Agents love LinkedIn, which means it’s an ideal recruiting tool for brokerages and teams.

But how exactly can you leverage LinkedIn’s resources to hire fresh talent? Here are five ideas.

1. Posts

The types of recruiting posts that are common on sites like LinkedIn and Facebook say something like, “We’re hiring!”

This has been done ad nauseam, and it doesn’t necessarily connect with the reader.

Instead, give readers a feel for what it’s like to work with your company. In your posts, you can talk about your company culture and even share what current members on your team are saying about working there.

Leverage LinkedIn by then sharing these posts not only in the newsfeed but also in LinkedIn groups. This allows your post to reach more potential candidates. This video has more creative ideas on what to post for recruiting purposes.

2. LinkedIn articles

There are a lot of real estate teams and mortgage teams out there for recruits to choose from. Leveraging LinkedIn’s blog feature to help recruits learn why they should work with you is a bright idea.

If you publish an article addressing topics that recruits are googling such as, “How to choose your first real estate brokerage,” your article (and your brokerage) can show up on the first page of Google. This positions your company as a top choice for recruits.

3. Updates and notifications

If you receive an update or notification that one of your LinkedIn connections has updated a skill, changed a job title or made any other update to his or her profile, these are clues that the individual may be looking for new opportunities.

If you’re looking to grow your team, these are the types of candidates that you at least want to have a conversation with. Reach out, and start the conversation.

4. Career pages

This next feature does require the paid premium account, however, career pages are amazing, and they allow you more flexibility and variety in posting your job opening.

Career pages are like a website within LinkedIn that allows you to show — in an incredibly visible way — things like your company culture and environment, which would be difficult to convey via a simple post and picture.

For example, on a single career page you can have multiple videos of things like your fun team meetings, videos of different team members raving about working for your company, walkthroughs of the office, along with photos and other verbiage that make a huge impact on a candidates selection process.

Career pages are also ideal when you have more than one job opening so that you won’t have to pay for each individual job posts.

5. Job posts

This feature also requires the paid premium account, but the incredible target marketing capability increases your likelihood of return on investment.

By posting a job on LinkedIn, you’re leveraging all of the data that LinkedIn has collected on its millions of users and targeting your job post to reach only the applicants who would most likely be a fit based on their qualifications, background, skills, etc.

These are my top five tips for leveraging LinkedIn for recruiting. Remember, your team is only as strong as its weakest link, so find the best talent out there.

Italina Kirknis is the real estate community’s online presence expert and speaker. You can connect with her on LinkedIn or friend her on Facebook.