Connect/Reflect: Aussie! Aussie! Aussie!

It’s no secret that Inman Connect New York attracts attendees from all over the globe. But perhaps one who’s logged the most miles over the years is Peter Brewer. Hailing from Brisbane, Australia, Peter shares some of his memories from his best experiences of Connect, some advice for those attending in January, and some insight for getting the most out of the event.

You’ve been coming to Connect New York for several years now. What do you remember about your first experience, and what advice would you give a first-time attendee?

My first #ICNY experience was a mixture of emotions, of being totally daunted by the enormity of the amazing content on offer, and the excitement that I was in the most spectacular city in the world. That I was at a rare event where everyone has an honest passion to share and learn, regardless of brand, franchise or independent, small regional business or thriving big city conglomerate. At Inman I found everyone to be equal. My stand out tip is ‘Don’t be shy!’. Introduce yourself around, or find one of Inman’s Ambassadors and get them to introduce you around. There’s never a reason to be lonely at an Inman event.

Connect is very well known for its ability to create long-lasting, meaningful networking opportunities. What would your advice be to those looking to grow their business through new connections in January?

Take a good look at the agenda, visit the Inman Coast to Coast Facebook Group, work out what you’d like to know more of, or who you’d love to meet, jot those names down, send them to me or any of the other Inman Ambassadors and if we can’t get you in front of at least 75% of those people, I’ll buy your beers all Thursday night. There’s a guarantee for you!

How do you pick which sessions to attend, and why?

I like to look for the sleeping giant on the agenda. Something that’s out on the edge of where I am already. I’m not going to Inman to reaffirm what I already know and believe. I can do that anywhere. I’m looking for the things that challenge my bias. Brad hides some absolute nuggets in that agenda. I’d suggest you study the agenda, google what you can find about the presenter/s or facilitators, and go to those sessions with an open mind, your iPad and lots of battery backup. Don’t go where everyone else goes. Dig for the diamonds.

What’s the single biggest thing not to miss at every Connect?

Hallway and lobby conversations are gold. Meaningful conversations at midnight in dive bars with people you’ve never met before whose names you’ll struggle to remember. They’re the teachings you’ll take back home, they’ll be with new friends you’ll make for life. Sleep when you get home. Inman is about connecting, whether it’s 2.00pm or 2.00 am. Get out and soak up the optimism and the energy of 5,000 of your newest friends!

For those still on the fence about attending, what’s the one piece of advice you’d give them?

Get off the fence. Team Inman put on a spectacular event. You don’t last 20 years in the conference and events space and continue to grow the most impressive real estate tech event, attended by the absolute ‘who’s who’ of real estate and tech from the Northern and Southern hemispheres unless you’re doing something right.

If it makes it any easier for you to sign up, do it today, send me a pic of your booking receipt, and I’ll buy your first 2 beers! Now that’s a deal!

See you in NYC!

You can always find Peter online at http://thatpeterbrewer.com/, or on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn or YouTube.