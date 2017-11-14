Why design-focused companies always win

At Inman's Hacker Connect, UX researcher, designer and strategist Yossi Langer shared how real estate apps can ensure they hit the mark on practical use and user experience by avoiding common mistakes and innovating ahead of the curve. For example, many real estate apps fall into the traps of focusing on dashboards no one uses, wasting resources on customizations that kill innovation and getting too fancy with property search. Listen in to hear more on Yossi's bottom line (design-infused organizations always win) and how to use this intel to accelerate ahead of your competitors....