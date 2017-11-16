For many, a company’s valuation is the most important number in business, and calculating that number can be very personal. The business you’ve worked so long and hard to perfect should reflect the highest possible economic value, and there are five ways to accomplish that: Know your purpose. (Ask yourself why you own this company.) Establish your beliefs. Understand that technology does not equate to worth. Have a solid thought foundation. Track company "health." Listen in to hear Real Trends President Steve Murray elaborate on these steps at Indie Broker Summit, and learn to implement them for optimum company valuation....