Connect/Reflect: The Dutch are here!

As many of you know, Inman Connect New York attracts attendees from all over the world. Holland’s Boris Geheniau has been making the journey across the Atlantic every January for the past few years, and is increasingly bringing more of his colleagues with him to learn, connect and get inspired each year. We recently sat down with Boris to ask him about his team’s experiences attending Connect.

You’ve been coming to Connect New York for several years now. What do you remember about your first experience, and what advice would you give a first-time attendee?

My first visit to the Inman Connect was after I met Brad Inman in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. He invited me to Inman Connect as a panelist. It was overwhelming, so many new impressions, insights and ideas. My best advice is to recap everything after the general sessions, everyday! One week after Inman Connect, take a look at your notes again and see how you will implement all these new things in your current business.

Connect is very well known for its ability to create long-lasting, meaningful networking opportunities. What would your advice be to those looking to grow their business through new connections in January?

It starts with a “hello”, listen, act and follow up. All the people I have met turned into meaning connections even with a great ocean between us. My best advice is staying in touch!

How do you pick which sessions to attend, and why?

I check the bios and links to the websites. The bios are of great importance to me so I can see which presentations will add value.

What’s the single biggest thing not to miss at every Connect?

The opening speech by Brad! Which connects the Connect!

For those still on the fence about attending, what’s the one piece of advice you’d give them?

If you value how your business world will look tomorrow, you better be there.

