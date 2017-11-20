A few years ago, Lamacchia Realty broker-owner Anthony Lamacchia had his senior agents mentor junior agents. It may have worked in theory, but the reality of that mentoring model was less than ideal for the five-office, 85-agent indie brokerage. Anthony Lamacchia "There was abuse both ways," Lamacchia said. "We saw cases where experienced agents were taking advantage of junior agents, and others where new agents were taking advantage of experienced agents who were doing everything for them." Something had to give, so the Boston-based broker decided to implement a training program for new agents, starting with a course on the basics. Lamacchia, who is a member of Zillow's advisory board, began buyer agent training in 2012. When that led to an increase in sales, he introduced seller agent training, and now both sales-oriented programs run full force -- preparing agents to handle real-life obstacles and teaching them about lead conversion, among other things. What make...