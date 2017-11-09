How to hire the best salespeople in real estate

Chances are, if your real estate team’s sales figures are less than impressive, your hiring process is at least partly to blame. John Pyke Even the best training in the world won’t help someone who doesn’t belong in sales. You need to learn how to hire great salespeople and stop wasting resources trying to train real estate agents who just can’t seem to close. Pat Hiban sat down with John Pyke, The Talent Genius, recently to discuss why the hiring process is so important in sales-focused industries. He also explained exactly how to hire great salespeople in real estate so you can make the most of the raw talent in your market. Read on for a few of his top hiring tips. To hear them all, listen to the complete interview below. https://traffic.libsyn.com/hibandigital/John_Pyke.mp3 Why real estate businesses hire bad agents Real estate businesses hire bad agents all the time. Some businesses simply aren’t sure how to attract the best agents. In most cases, howe...