7 ways to make your listing look more expensive

As a listing agent, it's your job to help your clients get the most out of their sale. Anything you can do to make the house look more expensive is likely to help boost buyer interest and sales price. But how do you make listings look more expensive? The methods range from very simple to completely replacing older or dated items. Encourage your client to think of any updates as an investment in the home. It will yield more return when the house is sold and may even make the property sell more quickly. Here are seven methods to make a house look more expensive. Paint the interiors an elegant color Photo by Jarosław Ceborski on Unsplash Painting accomplishes several good things. First, if the walls are even slightly dingy, the house isn’t likely to sell. Walls need to be clean and fresh. Interior walls should also be neutral colors. If the color is unusual, like burgundy or purple, prospective buyers may have an immediate adverse reaction. Not everyone likes thos...