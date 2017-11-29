Millennials hate doorbells, should sellers remove them?

Home is a place of safety and certainty where you can relax and get comfortable. Given today’s mobile technology, most people send a text or call when they’re on their way to someone's home or have pulled into the driveway. So, when the doorbell rings without warning, it’s probably a stranger. For millennials, the sound of an unexpected doorbell can induce a fast panic. The change may come from horror movies and crime shows that portray answering the doorbell as a life-threatening decision. Or a real fear that has developed as a result of countless news stories in big cities, like this one in Michigan or this one in New York. Their distaste for doorbells might also stem from the sheer annoyance of the sound doorbells make. Doorbells can interrupt phone calls, TV shows and agitate pets. Whatever the reason, when the doorbell rings, millennials are reluctant to answer it. But it isn’t just millennials. The disinclination to answer the doorbell has grown to in...