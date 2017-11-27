How to tailor your social media to millennial buyers

To you, social media may be an optional and annoying component of your overall real estate marketing strategy. But millennials turn to social media to date, shop, learn, communicate and now, buy real estate. Although millennials get a bad rap, you should be careful not to count them out. According to a National Association of Realtors report, people 36 and younger, aka the millennial generation, were the largest group of homebuyers at 34 percent from July 2015 until June 2016. If you want to capture the attention of more than one-third of today’s buyers, you will need to get savvy with social media. Go beyond Facebook It's no longer sufficient to just have a branded professional Facebook page. To attract the millennial set, you also need to have a beautifully branded Instagram and Snapchat account. Your profile and stories should be filled with actionable tips, entertaining stories, community information, lore-worthy listings and a link to IDX. Here is an example of how...