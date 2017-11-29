Seattle-based tech brokerage Redfin is stepping deeper into the home transaction with the trial launch of its new amenity, Redfin Concierge Service.

In what appears to be a first-of-its-kind offering from a large brokerage, Redfin Concierge will coordinate, supervise and pay for services such as deep cleaning, painting, staging and landscaping for listings worth at least $500,000 for a 2-percent listing fee. As of now, the trial service is only available in Los Angeles and Washington, D.C.

While the concierge service will take care of light home improvements, it will not cover remodeling or extensive repairs, said Alina Ptaszynski, Redfin Journalist Services, in an emailed statement to Inman. Redfin agents will be forthcoming with that information, she said, and clients are free to move forward with only the 1-percent service if they wish to handle the preparations themselves.

Once the scope of work has been determined, Redfin takes the reins, Ptaszynski said. Each home has a target budget partially based on the list price. “That said, we know that sometimes the unpredictable happens and if we go over our budget, we will absorb those costs,” she added.

The 2-percent fee does not include the buyer’s agent commission, which usually ranges anywhere from 2 and 3 percent. Sellers who use Redfin Concierge will still have access to all Redfin services included in the brokerage’s typical 1-percent fee. These services include professional listing photos, 3-D walkthroughs, custom marketing materials and a personalized dashboard to track potential buyers.

“Our goal is to offer, hands down, the best home-listing service out there, and that means serving more than one kind of home seller,” said Karen Krupsaw, Redfin senior vice president of real estate operations, in a statement.

“Redfin Concierge Service reaches a new audience of home sellers who want to get their home in top shape for selling, but want their agent to handle everything.

“We’re thrilled to offer these folks concierge-level service that complements the local expertise of our real estate agents, and the technology and marketing that Redfin has become known for,” Krupsaw added.

Email Marian McPherson.