When everyone in real estate is doing the same thing, there’s a huge opportunity to differentiate your business — but there’s also a risk of alienating your clients when you do. So when you get a chance to hear from people who’ve taken that risk and are thriving as a result, it pays to listen to how they did it and take some lessons for your own business.

You’ll find dozens of new perspectives at Inman Connect New York, which features speakers from in and outside the real estate industry sharing how they’ve navigated threats, seized opportunities and reaped the rewards. It’s happening during January 22 through 26 at the Marriott Marquis Times Square.

Register now

Alongside industry heavyweights who have brought real estate into the 21st century, you’ll hear from speakers and panelists whose new business models and fresh perspectives can help you future-proof your business to stay ahead of the market’s constant change.

Ryan Schneider, CEO of Realogy — The former Capital One executive started at Realogy in late 2017 as the company’s new COO and will take the reins on December 31. He’ll share what he’s learned about how technology and data can reveal consumers’ true desires and how that applies to real estate in 2018.

Piper Moretti, Piper Moretti Properties — By now, you’ve probably heard of Bitcoin, a new type of global digital currency. But have you heard of anybody buying a house with Bitcoin? Moretti has overseen several such transactions and will share details with the audience in “How I Represented Four Buyers Who Used Bitcoin to Purchase.”

Dick Costolo, former Twitter CEO and former Google executive — Social media and search engines have changed real estate marketing significantly, and Costolo has the inside details about how some of the biggest digital platforms operate and manage information. If your business uses social media or SEO, then you’ll want to hear what he has to say.

Caren Maio, CEO and founder of Nestio — Ever wondered how to build a real estate business from the ground up … and make it successful? That’s what Maio has done with Nestio. When she launched the marketing and lease management platform for property managers and brokers, she had to break into the industry as a newbie, and she’ll explain exactly how she did it.

Those are just four of the dozens of new perspectives that you’ll hear on stage at Inman Connect New York — and you’ll need to be in the audience to hear it firsthand, so don’t miss your chance!

Register now

Email sales@inman.com to find out if your company is eligible to host educational content via a sponsored learning lab at Inman Connect.