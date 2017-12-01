Are you planning on going to listing appointments or showing any homes this winter? Of course you are! And you’re going to need to look good and stay warm while doing it.

Whether you’re a man or woman, consider these five winter wardrobe pieces and the positive impression they make on clients and prospects.

Vintage-style coat or peacoat

Let’s face it, given the colder weather, you need a coat anyway. Sporting a vintage or peacoat, especially if the the color is on the brighter side like a cream, electric blue or camel brown, will keep you top-of-mind long after you leave the appointment.

Unique boots

Boots are great if you’re walking in the rain or if it’s just cold outside. Why not wear footwear that’s both weather appropriate and stylish?

Shoes are just one of those things people pay attention to, and they make a statement. What are your shoes conveying to your clients and prospects?

Leather gloves

Rather than showing up to your listing appointment with cold hands, give your potential new client a warm greeting with warm hands to go with that firm and confident handshake.

Plus clients will be sure to notice as you slide off those sleek and shiny leather gloves just before you go in for the shake.

Ladies, if you’d like a classic sophisticated look, opt for a long glove.

Plaid scarf

A scarf in the winter provides that much-needed shield from brisk winter breezes, but scarves can also serve as a great statement piece.

Regardless of whether your style is casual or corporate, a plaid scarf still maintains that professional look while conveying the fact that you pay attention to detail.

Large umbrella

Agents love to say how they put of their client’s interest first. Well, if you arrive with an umbrella large enough to protect you and your buyers when you take them out to show homes, you’ll prove you’re putting your clients first.

I make use of all five of these winter wardrobe pieces, and they’ve essentially become well-recognized by my clients as a part of my brand.

Maybe you have a wardrobe piece of your own that has impacted your business: signature hats, colorful glasses, etc. Share it with us in the comments below!

Italina Kirknis is the real estate community’s online presence expert and speaker. You can connect with her on LinkedIn or friend her on Facebook.