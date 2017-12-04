What to do when digital advertising no longer works

How would the real estate industry change if its online paid advertising models no longer worked? There’s a tremendous transformation taking place that will fundamentally alter how you will do business in the very near future. What can you do to be prepared? Linda Yaccarino, NBCUniversal’s ad chief, described the situation facing the advertising industry today in a Wall Street Journal article: “We have a problem. I know it; you know it; we all know it.” The article went on to explain: "Ad executives are grappling with challenges in measuring consumer behavior across traditional and digital media platforms, as well as increased ad blocking, viewability, and fraud issues." Consumers are unhappy about slow load times on their devices, being constantly bombarded with unwelcome website ads and having hundreds of tracking cookies invading their privacy and mucking up their online experience. This situation will only be made worse if the dire predictions about the effect o...
- What can you do to get an edge in this rapidly changing environment where digital advertising may no longer be as effective? Integrate digital and analog, ditch outbound marketing, ruthlessly track online marketing ROI and stop worrying about the robot apocalypse.
