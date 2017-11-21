Your new secret weapon: Facebook’s Click-to-Messenger ads

Earlier this year, Facebook introduced a new feature that lets advertisers use Facebook Messenger as a destination for ads. What this means is that advertisers now have the option to start a live conversation on Facebook Messenger with leads when they click on an ad (as opposed to sending them to a landing page or an opt-in form). Just recently, Facebook doubled down on this new feature and created Click-to-Messenger as a standalone campaign objective (I know that probably sounds like gibberish but stay with me here). This is actually a really big deal, and it’s going to change the way a lot of agents prospect on Facebook. Probably the most powerful thing about Click-to-Messenger ads is that they cut out several steps in the conversion process. That is, they make it easier for hesitant prospects to reach out to you -- which means more leads at a lower cost. In this article, I’m going to walk through why Facebook Click-to-Messenger ads are the future of lead genera...