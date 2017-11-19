A simple path to happiness this Thanksgiving

This year has been a year of unprecedented anger, nightmarish mass murders, devastating hurricanes, hellacious fires and the sheer anxiety that results when you know there could be another calamity just around the corner. In this environment, what does it take to regain your balance and to be happy this Thanksgiving and into 2018? Several days ago, I had an “aha!” moment that completely reframed my thinking about happiness. It struck me that the route to happiness could be explained in a simple four-step model. This approach can completely transform your life if you choose to implement it. This process is a continuous loop. It begins with recognizing something positive about your life and then expressing gratitude for it. Next, look for a way to give back or to pay it forward. This triggers receiving, which is others giving back to you. Step 1: Recognize There’s a saying: where attention goes, energy flows. The reticular activating system (RAS) determines...