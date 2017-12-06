Connect the Speakers: Ryan Schneider, Realogy’s new CEO

Former Capital One exec Ryan Schneider, who in October was named as Realogy’s next CEO to succeed Richard Smith at the end of the year, will share his insights on how technology and data can reshape your business for growth at Inman Connect New York.

His talk — “Hello, Real Estate! Let’s Talk About How Technology and Data Can Send Your Business to the Moon” — will take place Thursday, Jan. 25, at 9:30 a.m. in the Broadway Ballroom.

A real estate industry outsider, Schneider, 47, comes to the franchise giant after nearly 15 years of senior leadership experience at Capital One, where he ran the company’s largest business — the card division — from 2007 to 2016, overseeing Capital One’s consumer and business credit card lines in the U.S. and managing a staff of more than 10,000.

He’s credited with nearly doubling the card division’s assets to $90 billion through organic growth and acquisitions, a skill that would be valued at a company where growth has been slipping.

“I am thrilled with the opportunity to join Realogy in this leadership capacity because I am convinced of the strength of its fully integrated business model, the quality of its people, the foundation for growth that it has built, the capacity it has for accelerating its growth based on new ways to use data, analytics and technology, and the unique advantages that Realogy can leverage in an industry that generated over $70 billion in commissions last year,” Schneider said at the time of his appointment.

Schneider joined Capital One in 2002 and held a variety of leadership positions within the company.

