Can Realogy pivot to an agent-centric business model?

Earlier this month, Brad Inman wrote an opinion piece that compared Gary Keller with Compass's CEO, Robert Reffkin. Although the piece initially focused on the similarities and differences of Keller and Reffkin, it quickly moved to a much larger, and important, subject: the evolution (or revolution?) of the brokerage model, from broker-centric to agent-centric. Inman wrote, “ centered on the success of their real estate agents, not the broker-owner. It includes company equity, training, technology support and putting agents at the forefront of the real estate show. "Not surprisingly they have become magnets for agents -- KW more for newbies and Compass for top producer luxe types. Both companies are on fire, as many other real estate firms smolder in spent ashes.” What was most interesting in the article was reference to the apparent “pivot” of Realogy heralded by a home page that now boasts “The Realogy Way: We Serve Agents.” Realogy's pivot For those maybe a b...
- When agents clearly own the seller/buyer personal relationship, any model that does not acknowledge and cater to that reality is going to struggle.
Future-Proof: Navigate Threats, Seize Opportunities at ICNY 2018 | Jan 22-26 at the Marriott Marquis, Times Square, New York
Comments
Related Articles
Do clients think of real estate agents as fiduciaries?
Russ Cofano hired to lead strategy for agent-owned cloud brokerage eXp
Could Gary Keller and Robert Reffkin be more similar?
The Inman Files: Thanks to California and you