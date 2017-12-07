18 things real estate agents should do before 2018

Reposted with permission from Rachael Hite.

At the end of the year, many real estate agents are focusing on business planning for 2018. Often, this “business planning” is a complicated mess that leaves many frustrated.

Many businesses will end up with a list of unrealistic goals and a lofty mission statement that looks great on paper but has no sustainable framework.

Inspired by the blogger challenge, 18 things to do before 2018, here’s our real estate-themed to-do list for you.

18 things to do before 2018

Let go. Check out a book or two on the minimalist movement. You may not end up with a perfect office, but you could end up deleting a significant chunk of “XYZ” and free up some space for new opportunities to come into your life . Take a look at where you spent your money in 2017. Identify unnecessary paid services, and eliminate them. Make sure all your tech devices are virus free and backed up. Read or listen to one book that will give you pause and keep you hustling during the holiday break. Send thank you cards, not just holiday cards, to everyone who helps you keep the lights on. Bite the bullet, and invest in paid cloud storage for your files instead of fighting the battle of storage on your smartphone . Forget inbox zero. Take it one day, one week at a time. You are only human. Make sure the time zone is correct on your digital calendars and that they are syncing. Choose one charity that you will support in 2018. Grab a physical. No one should be tired all the time. Make your health a priority. Meditate, pray, sit in a bookstore or the park, or enjoy your own company on a regular basis. You know what works for you. Google yourself. Make adjustments, and then set up a Google Alert. Clean out your LinkedIn Connections. The only people you should be connected with are those who would potentially send you business . Update your professional biography. Update your headshot. Get outside, and do something fun with friends. Groupon has you covered. Remove, block or ignore any trolls or haters. Be a kind human. Compassion never goes out of style.

What’s on your list? What did we miss? Share below!

By day, Rachael Hite helps agents develop their business. By night, she’s tweeting and blogging for listingdepot.com.