Agent

A simple 4-step business plan to launch a successful 2018

Starting off next year on the right foot
by
Today 2:45 A.M.
  • To be successful next year, you need to follow a budget, know where your business is coming from, continue your training and education, and evaluate and measure all of your efforts.

Future-Proof: Navigate Threats, Seize Opportunities at ICNY 2018 | Jan 22-26 at the Marriott Marquis, Times Square, New York

Reserve Now

Many real estate agents dive into their careers head-first without a solid business plan for their long-term success and growth. Real estate businesses take money, time and effort to grow and prosper. Utilizing a real estate business plan, you can organize your business goals into actionable steps that are manageable and measurable. A business plan does not have to be complex to be effective. Follow this four-step guide, and create a simple business plan for your growth and success in 2018. Step 1: Show me the money A budget is essential for any real estate agent. Inconsistent cash flow is one reason agents struggle to make it long-term in the real estate business. A budget will help you manage your cash flow and the uncertainty that comes with the real estate business -- working on commission. To create a simple budget for your real estate business, you will need to look at both your business expenses and income for the year ahead.   Expenses Start by outlinin...

Article image credited to Photo by rawpixel.com on Unsplash