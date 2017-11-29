A simple 4-step business plan to launch a successful 2018

Many real estate agents dive into their careers head-first without a solid business plan for their long-term success and growth. Real estate businesses take money, time and effort to grow and prosper. Utilizing a real estate business plan, you can organize your business goals into actionable steps that are manageable and measurable. A business plan does not have to be complex to be effective. Follow this four-step guide, and create a simple business plan for your growth and success in 2018. Step 1: Show me the money A budget is essential for any real estate agent. Inconsistent cash flow is one reason agents struggle to make it long-term in the real estate business. A budget will help you manage your cash flow and the uncertainty that comes with the real estate business -- working on commission. To create a simple budget for your real estate business, you will need to look at both your business expenses and income for the year ahead. Expenses Start by outlinin...