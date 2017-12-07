Boost your sales with geographic marketing

When Coldwell Banker's Charlie Young couldn’t sell his New Jersey home, he called Lindsay Listanski, senior manager of media engagement at Coldwell Banker Real Estate. When she asked him to describe the property, he told her it was a historic home in Princeton, New Jersey, with a few acres of land. "You just wrote three ads for yourself," Listanski said. "It’s a historic house -- you can target people who love historic homes. Then, with the land, you can target farming people. And because it’s near Princeton University, you should be running an ad targeted toward Princeton people and alumna.” Listen in to find out how quickly Listanski got the home sold, and what you should be doing to get those same results in your own business using geographic marketing....