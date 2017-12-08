The latest from the Southern California wildfires

Stay updated with our coverage on the latest from the wildfires sweeping through Southern California and learn how the industry is responding.
- Nearly 90,000 homes at risk in fire-torn SoCal, CoreLogic estimates
- Life after fire: competition for Santa Rosa housing is fierce
- SoCal Realtors help clients, save animals as wildfires rage
- Celebrities among thousands of residents evacuating SoCal fires
- Los Angeles is up in flames, multimillion-dollar homes threatened
- SoCal real estate community reeling from rare December wildfires
